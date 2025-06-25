Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 8 spoilers: ‘Blindsided’

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to dive further into Sullivan’s Crossing season 3. What will episode 8 bring to the table?

Well, if you are one of those people who really does love twists, turns, and all sorts of assorted craziness, just remember that the title for this story is “Blindsided.” Also, remember that we are inching pretty close to the end of the season and by virtue of that alone, it feels easy to say that some of the biggest stuff is still to come. You can argue as to whether or not we are fully in the home stretch but for now, we are certainly close.

Below, you can see the full Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 8 synopsis with more insight on what is ahead:

Maggie (Morgan Kohan) tries to figure out what’s wrong with Glenn (Dean Armstrong) as his condition deteriorates and begins to suspect that there may be a connection to the firefighter who collapsed during the renovations at the lodge. The episode is written by John Callaghan & Rosana Roth and directed by April Mullen (#308).

In general, it does feel like this episode may be a little bit more split into separate storylines than what we expected entering episode 7 and that’s okay. Really, one of the things that we want to see with a show like this is that every episode looks and feels a little bit different — while still focused to an extent on the characters we all know and love. They are going to be the things that help to ensure that viewers continue to come back … and that there will be more and more viewers curious. Just like every CW show, you do need word of mouth to build the audience.

Is there anything that you are especially eager to see entering Sullivan’s Crossing season 3 episode 8?

