The Gold season 2 episode 6 (finale) spoilers: A reckoning?

In just 24 hours’ time, you are going to have a chance to see The Gold season 2 episode 6 arrive over on BBC One. What more can we say?

Well, first and foremost, here is where we should note that we are gearing up for the finale … and 100% we imagine that this is going to be crazy. There is a lot that is going to be thrown into this story, and we certainly hope that there is some closure to what we’ve seen so far. After all, every indication that we’ve seen at the moment makes us think that this is going to be the final season … and we’re also gearing up for a series finale. If that turns out to not be the case, let’s just say that we will be surprised.

For those unaware, show creator Neil Forsyth already said the following (per the Express) when it comes to the long-term future of the show:

“I always saw The Gold as a two series show, following the two halves of the gold, so this will be the final series.”

For now, that is it — and doesn’t it feel fairly definitive at this point?

Now, let’s talk more about the story for a moment. Below, you can check out the full The Gold season 2 episode 6 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

Brian Boyce retires, but the work continues. In Britain and America, the Brink’s-Mat criminals face their day in court. In Spain, a dangerous manhunt is launched.

Just from reading that alone, you should have a good sense that the series is looking to be as epic in terms of its scale as we have seen throughout — and why would they do anything different at the end? Just get ready for the aforementioned manhunt to move in some surprising directions.

