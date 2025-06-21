The Traitors US season 4 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

We more than understand at this point that the desire for news on The Traitors US season 4 is pretty darn severe — much as it should be! We have another phenomenal cast currently in Scotland hoping to produce another great season; also, we’re crossing our fingers for footage before too long.

Unfortunately, this is where we do 100% have to remind you that with a show like this, patience is going to be key. We get no real sense that Peacock will rush into sharing more information, mostly because they do not need to.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

After all, consider the fact that reality competition shows are often about capturing an audience, but also finding the right time to do that. Right now, Love Island is taking over the airwaves; later this summer, it will be Big Brother. Meanwhile, this fall has Survivor. There is a reason why this show has aired routinely in January — it is a quieter time for the genre. It is more important for the reality-competition shows than it is series like The Real Housewives, which air virtually year-round. (There are plenty of Housewives on The Traitors this season, but it remains to be seen just how they are going to do.)

In general, it is our feeling that if you do want premiere-date news this summer, you will likely be disappointed. There actually may not be too much more in the way of news out there at all! The major reason why the cast gets announced so early is to try and prevent speculation and/or rumors — those happen regardless, but we tend to think that Peacock is a streaming service that likes to control the narrative as much as they can.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Traitors US season 4, including other info on the cast

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering The Traitors US season 4 when it premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming soon.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







