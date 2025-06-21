Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 21, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Well, if you do want to see more of the late-night sketch show in the near future, we are very much happy to help!

Unfortunately, the first order of business is to once again, hand down the bad news — there is no episode on the air tonight. Why does the series need to be on its summer break right when there is so much for them to lampoon? We tend to think that somewhere out there, a lot of the writers are kicking themselves for the missed opportunities — a lot of the stuff happening right now will not be relevant by the time the series returns in the fall.

As for if there is any major Saturday Night Live news coming over the next couple of weeks, we’d argue that it is doubtful. While we do anticipate some more news coming at some point in late July or August, it’s a little early to assume anything prior to this about whether or not anyone is leaving — we assume that one or two might, just as there will also be some new cast members coming on board.

If there is any major hope we have for continuity coming into season 51, it is simply that the cast have done a lot of Emmy-centric interviews as of late and in those, we have heard nothing that indicates that anyone is leaving. Of course, we are aware that they do not always get a say in this, but still — it is a reason for hope.

In the interim, why not take the time to watch old sketches? Or, talk about who the first host could end up being this fall?

What do you most want to see on Saturday Night Live when it returns to the air?

