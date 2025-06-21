Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A summer 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear something more about a Euphoria season 3 premiere date before summer ends?

Well, there are a few different things worth noting here but first and foremost, let’s just start with this: For the first time, it actually feels like an announcement could be coming before too long. Filming for the mega-popular Zendaya drama started up earlier this year after years of waiting, and all signs point to a 2026 premiere. Now, in the event the show actually starts in January, there’s at least a small chance it could be revealed in September. After all, we do think HBO would be smart to reveal something early after a long wait, mostly in the hopes of being able to get some people engaged again.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Of course, this potential scenario is fully dependent on whether or not Euphoria ends up being released in that window, as there is still a chance we are waiting until the spring. Because the aforementioned network already has a completed show in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, we would not be super-shocked in the event that it comes out first and then you dive into the other one come February or March. If that is the case, we are probably going to be waiting a little while longer for more news.

So what will the season 3 story be?

Producers are being very much vague, and the same goes for the cast. There will be a time jump and beyond just that, characters will be in a separate place. Sydney Sweeney has noted that Cassie’s storyline is going to be crazier than anything that we have seen before. Meanwhile, the future of Zendaya’s Rue is still absolutely unclear; we are trying to hope for the best.

Related – Be sure to get more news on Euphoria, including some other insight from Sweeney

What are you most excited to see moving into Euphoria season 3 whenever the show does premiere?

Have any specific hopes? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







