Euphoria season 3: Sydney Sweeney on Cassie rumors

What is actually going to be happening when it comes to Cassie’s story on Euphoria season 3? There are plenty of rumors already, with the biggest one being the Cassie gets married.

So, is that actually the case? Well, not even the existence of some set photos at this point is going to get Sydney Sweeney to confirm anything…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

In a new interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (watch here), Sweeney joked that the photos of her in a wedding dress could be AI, while noting that she really cannot say anything about what is ahead. The one thing that she did note is that her character is even “crazier” than what we have seen before, which does feel like a really high bar to clear with all the crazy stuff that we have seen her do since the very beginning.

The tough thing for Sweeney and the rest of the cast is that with so many of them being big names, they are all at this point going to take part in a number of promotional appearances for their other projects … which they will be asked continuously about the HBO show. With the exception of Zendaya (who was already a star going into it), the majority of the younger cast here were not household names going into the start of the series. This will always be one of the bigger projects tied to them — which absolutely does mean a ton of questions. When the dust settles, that’s just something they all have to be prepared for.

Hopefully, more official footage for Euphoria will start to make itself clear by the end of the year.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Euphoria, including some premiere date hopes

What do you think we are going to actually going to see from Cassie on Euphoria season 3?

Do you think it is possible for her story to be crazier than before? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do, come back for more.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







