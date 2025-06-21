Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere date: Summer update

We are officially now getting into the summer and with that in mind, isn’t news on an Only Murders in the Building season 5 inevitable?

First and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that we more than expect that at some point between now and mid-September, the murder-mystery show is going to be back on Hulu with another batch of episodes. It is really just a matter of when we see it and/or how in the world it is promoted.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

Even in the worst-case scenario where the show does not premiere this summer, we will at least say this: You are almost certain to get a date. We would be stunned in the event that there is not some clarity on this soon, given that most streaming shows gets this info out there about two or three months in advance.

In terms of how we go back to the Arconia, we more or less expect a similar, weekly rollout to what we saw in season 4, with the focus here being mostly placed on what happened to the beloved doorman Lester. His death story is most likely going to be told through some sort of flashbacks, but we also anticipate a whole lot more in terms of the broader history of the city. There is, after all, a chance still that there is another dead person entering the season; it is not altogether clear what happened to Nicky, otherwise known as the dry-cleaning king of New York City. We know that his wife Sofia (Tea Leoni) is still around, and we do firmly think that she is going to be a major part of the upcoming stories.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Only Murders in the Building right now, including the end of production

What are you most eager to see moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5 when it airs?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







