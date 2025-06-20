The Gold season 2 episode 5 spoilers: The last before finale

As we get prepared to see The Gold season 2 episode 5 on BBC One this weekend, of course there is so much stuff to prepare for! Where do we start? Well, we do tend to think it is important to note that the end is just about here — and to think, it feels like yesterday when the show premiered.

There are only two episodes left in the season and by virtue of that, it certainly feels like almost everything with this story is going to escalate. We are going to see some further twists, possible arrests, and maybe even some elaborate escapes. This could be a culmination of almost everything that we’ve seen over the past season and a half! We have certainly seen the show go international before but now, there is a legitimate chance that everyone is about to take it to another level.

Below, you can see the full The Gold season 2 episode 5 synopsis to get further insight all about what is ahead:

Old and new Brink’s-Mat criminals are in hiding around the world. As the police and criminal rivals close in on all fronts, the chase begins. Boyce meets an old foe.

No matter what happens over the course of this episode, the biggest thing that we will say is that it is almost certainly going to carry over directly to the finale. Expect an ending where there is a greater sort of jeopardy!

In the end, we are certainly well-aware at this point that The Gold is not one of those shows that necessarily needed to come back for another chapter. Yet, at the same time, we’re glad that it did for a handful of different reasons — you have the escapism factor, but then you add in here the simple fact that it really stands out amidst all other programming out there.

