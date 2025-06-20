BMF season 4 episode 4 spoilers: Too much power?

As we look towards BMF season 4 episode 4 on Starz next week, are we going to see a case of too much power leading into absolute chaos? Given that “Power Trippin” is the title for this story, it feels fair to wonder about that.

Of course, there is still a question as to who the fulcrum for that sort of chaos would be. Obviously, Meech and Terry both have reasons to teeter into overconfidence at this point. They have found success in multiple ventures at this point and for a little bit of this season already, music has become more of a focus. You could make the argument that they are due to be humbled here, mostly because they think that their track records in other fields may speak for itself … and this is still a little different.

We will have to see just where this story goes but for now, we advise you to check out the BMF season 4 episode 4 synopsis below — it at least does a solid job of setting the stage:

Meech and Terry continue to focus on Stomping Ground Records – and on their full-court press to sign Purdy. In St. Louis, things are getting tense, as their business partner creates more rivals than friends.

Looking a little bit ahead…

We’re sure that a lot of you are aware that Starz typically does take a week off with some of their shows during the season, and it would be easy to assume that this is what we’re getting here, as well, with this. As it turns out, though, that is not actually the case! You are going to see a new episode on July 4, but there will be a break a little bit later in the month. We’ll have some more news on that as we inch closer to the date.

