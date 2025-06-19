Adults season 2: Is it renewed, canceled over at FX?

Following big season 1 finale tonight on FX, is there a chance that an Adults season 2 is going to end up happening? Or, is the original comedy a one-and-done? Well, let’s just say that there is a pretty good chance you see this back in some form.

After all, it feels pretty clear what the network is trying to do here: Create a series that can be for Gen Z what we saw shows like Sex and the City, Friends, or Girls do for other generations in the past. This is a contemporary look at what it means to be young adults in a modern era with social media, difficult social circumstances, and different views of the future.

Ultimately, we tend to think that Adults is perfectly set within what FX is trying to be as a network and company these days — a place where you can see interesting and critically beloved content. Sure, they have shows sometimes like Alien: Earth or Fargo that end up becoming commercial hits. However, at the same time, this network also produced The Bear, a show that nobody could have predicted would be a mainstream hit. They expected a lot from Shogun but even still, it surpassed expectations. We do tend to think that they see a future for a series like Adults, especially as more and more people discover it over on Hulu.

Our general feeling at this point is that if there is a season 2, it should air at some point next year. After all, we do not think it benefits anyone for there to be a longer break between seasons — especially when you are trying to document characters within a specific part of their lives. We do think that there is an effort right now to make more shows annual releases, and hopefully this one falls perfectly into that.

