Good American Family season 2: Is it possible at Hulu?

Given the success of Good American Family season 1 over at Hulu, is there a good chance that we actually see another season happen?

We do recognize that on the surface, it would be hard to imagine doing something more with the characters you saw from season 1 — but it also does not sound like that is something that executive producer Ellen Pompeo wants. Instead, this show could be pivoting in a way that Presumed Innocent did on Apple TV+, where you do a second season but tell an entirely different story. Nothing is confirmed as of yet, but it does appear as though there are some conversations behind the scenes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

In speaking on some of this even further in a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, here is at least some of what Pompeo had to say:

“Those conversations started happening weeks ago … A couple days after episode eight dropped. I couldn’t actually believe how fast it happened. There are two ideas right now. Yes, Kristine Barnett’s story is over, or my version of Kristine Barnett’s story is over, and I think what we are trying to decipher is: Is there a good enough reason to continue on with this story, or do we pivot and do an anthology and do another story next season? And I’m not going to tell you the story that we’re thinking about, but it’s awesome. That’s what I really want to do. I want to do an anthology because I think the story we have lined up is so good for specifically the way we do this show and switch perspectives.”

Pompeo also says that she may not necessarily be the lead in season 2 (at least based on the story that is being prepared), but we do still wonder if she would be a part of the cast. Either way, she would be still involved behind the scenes.

As for her future on Grey’s Anatomy, rest assured that Ellen will still be back as Meredith Grey for a handful of episodes — and that is in addition to being an executive producer and narrator.

Related – See the latest Grey’s Anatomy premiere date hopes

Do you want to see a Good American Family season 2 happen over at Hulu?

Is there any real story that you would like to see adapted? Share now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







