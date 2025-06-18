Night Court season 4 fails to find new home after cancellation

Weeks after the initial cancellation over at NBC, the bad news is now official: There will not be a Night Court season 4. The network has officially canceled the Melissa Rauch series, meaning now that we are left very much to wonder just what could have been.

In a new post on Instagram, Rauch herself did her best to share her thoughts after attempts were made to shop the series around:

I have held off on posting anything about Night Court not continuing until I knew we did everything in our power to find another home for it. Perhaps it was being raised on The Goonies “Never Say Die” motto or straight up denial that I didn’t want this incredibly special experience to come to an end. That said, after turning over all the stones there were to be turned over, we’ve learned that it is officially the hour to say “farewell.” Or at least “Until next time.” Words won’t be able to properly convey my gratitude to each and every incredible individual who worked on this show and poured their hearts into it. I love them all dearly and am so thankful that I have their friendships to take with me. Thank you so very much to everyone who watched and supported us. As a kid whose best friend was TV, getting to play make believe with comedy legends on the recreation of a set I watched as a little girl felt like stepping through the looking glass in the best possible way. Walking through those iconic halls. Sitting at the cafeteria tables with the chairs from the original. Feeling the electricity from the live studio audience on a tape night while doing a courtroom scene surrounded by a brilliant, powerhouse group of actors, phenomenally gifted writers and the best crew in the biz. It all felt exceptionally dream-like. I was told that the original creator of Night Court, the great Reinhold Weege, said that the courtroom doors were key to the show’s engine as they ushered in endless stories. And I like to think that’s how Night Court carries on. Just as it did in the 30 years between the first incarnation ending and us beginning. The evergreen revolving door of oddballs and cynics populating that Manhattan arraignment court in the wee hours of the night and at the center of it all a workplace family that will forever be…until next time.

Of course, we do tend to think that Night Court is one of those shows that could always come back down the road but even if it does not, Rauch is going to have no problem finding another gig. She was, after all, a part of one of the biggest sitcoms of the 21st century in The Bang Theory, and that series continues to live on with various offshoots and prequels.

For now, the case is closed; we will see if the courtroom ever opens its doors again.

