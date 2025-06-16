Shogun season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more about Shogun season 2 between now and the end of this month? At this point, we certainly think that some impatience could settle in to a certain extent.

Unfortunately, we do have a little bit of bad news to share now: That feeling of impatience is not going to be going away anytime soon. All indications at the moment are that the second season will start production in the Vancouver area in January, and that signals to us that we are still looking at a 2027 premiere for the Emmy-winning series.

So why that long? Well, the simplest answer that we can give at this point is that Shogun is one of those series that requires a great deal of meticulous planning. You have to get the sets prepared and make sure that there is historical accuracy all across the board. Because there is no source material to adapt moving forward on the show, it requires even more work from the writers to uncover every bit of necessary info.

Because we are talking about a show that requires so much work still, we do tend to think that FX and Hulu are going to keep quiet about just about everything for a rather long time — there is no reason to think otherwise. If we are lucky, we are going to be getting more info in June 2026, not so much June this year. A firm premiere date could be announced in the fall of 2026, but even that is not clear at this point. We will ultimately have to wait and see.

