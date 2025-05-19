Shogun season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we may hear something more about Shogun season 2 between now and the end of May? Well, let’s just say that there’s at least a chance!

First and foremost, let’s just kick things off here by noting that we have remained in a holding pattern when it comes to this show for a little while and as of right now, that still appears to be the case — even if we wish that it wasn’t. There is a lot of work that has been done behind the scenes when it comes to the story, but it may not be until early next year when the cast and crew convene to get some more done.

Because the first season of Shogun was heavily involved in the Emmy cycle last year, that means that the next few weeks are likely to be quiet when it comes to enormous reveals. There is no reason to give much away when we honestly do not think the series is going to be back until early 2027 … and of course that stinks. We’re not sure that there is any other clear way to say it.

For now, the most important thing here is to just hope that the second season (which is not derived from a specific source) ends up living up to the extremely high expectations. There are going to be some returning characters but at the same time, we tend to think that some new faces are going to emerge in here, as well. There could be some stories about war but at the same time, we do think peacetime stories are just as important as anything else.

What do you most want to see moving into Shogun season 2, no matter when it airs?

