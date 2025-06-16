The Amazing Race 38 premiere date: A June 2025 update

If you are excited to dive into the next season of The Amazing Race, know that you are very much far from alone in that! There is another edition coming to CBS this fall, which is nice in that we’re not going to be stuck waiting for some extremely long period of time between seasons.

Now that we’ve said that, another question of course remains: How long are we talking about? “Fall” can be a really long window, so there is value that comes with breaking things down a bit further.

For now, what we can say is that season 38 of the Race is likely to premiere either in late September or early October. Either way, it will be paired opposite the latest season of Survivor. The question still remains as to whether we are going to see the two premiere simultaneously, as the latter part of Big Brother 27 could end up interfering with the competition show to some degree. We’ve seen this a number of times before, we why would we expect anything different now?

For the time being, all we can really say is simply this: At some point by the middle of next month, the schedule should be a whole lot clearer. There is a chance that we’re going to hear more about The Amazing Race this month, but it really is not guaranteed. More than likely, CBS is going to start throwing more details out there about this season at the same exact time that they do a lot of other shows on their schedule. There is no real reason to think otherwise, at least for the time being.

We just hope that in the end, we’re going to have a season as fun as this past one, especially when it comes to getting to see so many locations — including some totally new to the show.

