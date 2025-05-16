The Amazing Race season 38 premiere date hopes at CBS

Following tonight’s big The Amazing Race 37 finale on CBS, of course it makes perfect sense to think more about season 38!

So, where do we start off here? Let’s just say that the show is 100% coming back for more, and we know that there is a lot of footage for next season already in the can. We hope that a lot more in the way of official insight on the cast and the race route comes out over the summer; after all, the plan here is for the next season to premiere this fall, once again following Survivor.

As for when in the fall we are talking about here, the safest bet is that the race returns at some point in October. The exact particulars beyond that are complicated, not that this comes as that much of a surprise. CBS typically reveals their fall premiere dates around June and for this season in particular, it may have a lot to do with them trying to figure out where to place this season in relation to the end of Big Brother, which has continued in recent years into October. Rest assured, there will still be plenty of time for season 38 to air in full.

So what is the future beyond this?

As of right now, there is no clear sense of if a season 39 is going to happen, but doesn’t it feel likely? The Amazing Race is one of the most stable franchises in the history of CBS and from where we stand, it could go on forever — even if there are some breaks in the action along the way. We really just want to know what the producers would do for a season 40 — do you go big with some sort of all-star season at that point?

