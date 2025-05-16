The Amazing Race 37 finale: Who won?

We knew that tonight’s The Amazing Race 37 finale had the potential to deliver a little bit of drama — but was it actually unpredictable?

The first thing that we should say is that entering this final leg, it honestly felt like Carson & Jack were the odds-on favorites by a wide margin in Miami. They had the most wins and beyond just that, Jonathan & Ana were frequently combustible. Their biggest threats in Alyssa & Josiah were eliminated back in Portugal at the start of the episode.

Through a good chunk of this particular 90-minute send-off, what we saw was that it was actually Han & Holden who proved to be more of the bigger threats to the nerdy friends than anyone. Almost everything, at least from our vantage point, came down to a water jetpack roadblock where teams had to go it alone and stay afloat on the water. Given that Han actually had a lot of surfing experience, the assumption was that she would do rather well. Yet, she struggled at first while Carson & Jack managed to get ahead. Ana, meanwhile, had an extremely hard time with it, and she and Jonathan fell too far behind to recover.

Carson & Jack are, in the end, the winners of this season — and yea, it is not a surprise. It is ironic that as fun as this race can be much of the time, the finales are almost always the worst part. There are just not a lot of teams left to generate excitement and from a production standpoint, you are rooting for someone struggling and that may or may not always happen. Basically, this is a part of the show that rarely ever produces close finishes. We have seen them here and there but typically, these episodes go a little bit like this.

Nonetheless, major congratulations are in order to the winners! They certainly proved themselves quite worthy over time.

What did you think about the overall events of The Amazing Race 37 finale?

Do you think the right team won? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, come back for some other updates.

