Survivor 49 premiere date: A June 2025 update

At some point between now and the end of this month, is there any chance that we are going to learn more about a Survivor 49 premiere date? Make no mistake that we want it. Whether or not we get it, however, is a totally different story.

So what do we actually know at this point? Well, it is worth it to kick things off here by noting that CBS has already hyped up this season in a couple of ways — you saw a small teaser for it at the end of season 48. Meanwhile, Jeff Probst has already confirmed that there are two castaways here who are going to be a part of the upcoming season 50 — though it remains unclear who they will be. The real concern here is that season 49 is already being overshadowed by the upcoming milestone, and this seems to be done as a means of ensuring that this doesn’t happen to some extreme degree.

Now, let’s get back to the Survivor 49 premiere date discussion that we noted earlier on in the piece. We do think that by this time next month, we are going to have an exact date for when the reality competition show is back. Do not expect anything too crazy here, as late September makes the most sense and we already know that throughout the season, you are going to get a lot of 90-minute episodes once more.

As for what we want when it comes to gameplay, it really begins by just noting that above all else, we just want more unpredictability. Production was way higher on season 48 than we were personally, mostly because as great as some human-interest inspirational stories can be, we’re always going to be down for crazy, jaw-dropping moments. We want less of a steamroll and something that is entirely unpredictable instead.

