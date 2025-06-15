Foundation season 4: A promising look towards the future?

This past week, we had a real chance to take a look towards Foundation season 3 thanks to a new trailer. With that being said, is there anything more that we can share about the long-term future?

Well, let’s begin by noting that it is very much not lost on us that there are going to be people out there excited for another possible chapter of the story and for good reason. There is so much more of the source material to adapt! Of course, whether or not it happens will be dependent on the viewership for season 3 — which we are optimistic about. All things considered, the premise for the next chapter of the Apple TV+ show is not that hard to describe: Gaal versus the Mule. Sure, we are very-much aware that things are a little bit more complicated than this, but it does still feel like a worthy starting-off point.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get more TV reactions and reviews!

Now, why not share a little bit more news regarding where things stand behind the scenes? According to a report coming in right now from Deadline, a writers’ room for season 4 was assembled earlier this year with Fear the Walking Dead alum Ian Goldberg set as the new showrunner. This is being done early in anticipation of a renewal. After all, Foundation is one of those shows that takes a long time to make and by virtue of that, you have to do whatever you can in order to minimize the gaps. This is a great way in order to do that.

The one thing that we do at least feel confident about is that the wait between season 2 and season 3 should not hurt this show all that much; after all, it did not seem to for The Handmaid’s Tale or Severance, two other high-profile releases from the past several years.

Related – See more news right now on Foundation, including other thoughts on the aforementioned trailer

Do you want to get some more news on Foundation season 4 while season 3 is still airing this summer?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are a lot of other updates ahead.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







