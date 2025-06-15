Ginny & Georgia season 4 will address major Austin question

As we start to look towards Ginny & Georgia season 4 on Netflix, is the show really about to answer one of its crazier questions? It certainly seems that way.

After all, there was one topic that really dominated social media the moment the third season came out, and it was how Austin suddenly looked significantly older than he was in season 2. This is a direct consequence to the wait between seasons, and then also the fact that actor Diesel La Torraca had a bit of growth spurt between seasons.

Rest assured that moving forward, it does appear as though all of this is going to be addressed in some form. Just take a look at what executive producer Sarah Lampert had to say on the subject via Us Weekly:

There are a few jokes we’re planning to make. We’re aware that he’s growing up and that helps … Honestly, it serves us because now he’s really a part of the family in a way that he wasn’t before … He was just a little kid. Now with everything we put him through in season 3 and having him enter season 4 as a preteen, he’s entering the chat in a way that he hasn’t before.

In the end, you can argue that this entire story exists as a reminder that for some Netflix shows in general, you have to consider a part of what you see some sort of alternate reality where people just happen to age a different way. Otherwise, you are sure to make yourself crazy.

Obviously, we know that narratively, there are probably some bigger things that are poised to happen within the Ginny & Georgia world. Take, for example, learning who exactly is the mother of Georgia’s unborn child. Doesn’t that need to be addressed early on?

