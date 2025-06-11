Ginny & Georgia season 4: EP talks possible timelines

As we get prepared to see Ginny & Georgia season 4 down the road, it certainly makes sense to wonder a number of things.

First and foremost, you of course have the big question here about Georgia’s pregnancy, who the father is, and how long it will take to learn about that. Beyond that, though, you also have to think about time jumps. Are we leaping forward, holding still, or somewhere in between? The writers’ room opened earlier this year for the Netflix show, so we are sure that they have already had a number of these conversations. For us on the outside, though, we are just going along for the ride.

Speaking on the subject of a possible time jump now in an interview with TV Insider, here is more of what executive producer Sarah Lampert had to say on the subject:

“We’ve heard a lot about junior year. We’ve heard that it’s hell year. Here’s the thing about our show, we’re aware that we take our time, and I think that that’s important.”

In general, we are aware of the fact that a lot of Netflix shows in this genre can move slowly — yet, at the same time, at least we are not looking at a Virgin River situation, right? Only that show can manage to have a character be pregnant for several seasons at a time.

Fingers crossed that we at least start to get more news on the future of Ginny & Georgia later this year, around the time that production ends up kicking off. The same goes for learning whether or not season 4 is the final one. With a Netflix show, we obviously know that it could conclude at almost any point.

