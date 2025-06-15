Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now at the midway point of June, isn’t this the right time to look more at a Bridgerton season 4 premiere date at Netflix? We tend to think so!

There are a number of different subjects that we tend to think are worthy of discussion when it comes to this series, largely because it always manages to generate conversation. There was certainly some controversy at the end of last season, but we’re not too concerned about that. The producers here have long done a fantastic job at telling love stories, so we tend to think that something more will be coming eventually when it comes to Francesca. Meanwhile, the same goes for Benedict, who is going to be the focus of the next season courtesy of his upcoming relationship with Sophie Baek.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

The other point of conversation regarding to this show just simply comes down to, almost constantly, the long waits between seasons. As of right now, we do not expect the next season to arrive until the first half of 2026 — which is, in some ways, totally insane. This is not a series that has some superhero fight scenes or plenty of dragons; why does it take so long? The only answer we can give is that there is a real attention to detail here and some of the ballroom scenes take a long time to film and edit. That is without even mentioning the translating and dubbing that goes into bringing this show to a global audience at once.

Hopefully, we will get at least an approximate sense of when season 4 will be coming before the end of the year. That’s the best thing we can hope for.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Bridgerton, including some other discussion on what lies ahead

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4 when it airs on Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







