Bridgerton season 4 sneak peek: Benedict, Sophie, & a ball

As many of you may be aware at this point, we are going to be stuck waiting until 2026 to see Bridgerton back with season 4. However, Netflix was at least kind enough to share new insight on it today!

First and foremost, how about the romance that we’ve got in the picture above? This is a nice tease amplified further by the official synopsis from the streaming service: “The fourth season of Bridgerton turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict (Luke Thompson). Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

Now, this “Lady in Silver” is actually Sophie Baek (Yerin Ha), who will be the primary love interest for this chapter of the story. If you head over to the link here, you can see a sneak preview of the two characters at the ball, where you can see Benedict be entranced by her — and also seemingly a chandelier at the same time. They may not know each other but at the same time, the sparks are already there. The problem is that Sophie is taken away before the opportunity even arises for her to have a conversation with him.

Ultimately, we do imagine that this Bridgerton season 2 is going to be full of a lot of what you would love from this show, whether it be drama, highs, lows, and of course romantic moments. You will also have updates on at least a couple of relationships, especially what we saw with Penelope and Colin at the end of season 3. You also have the Francesca relationship bubbling underneath the surface, and it could be the focus of another season.

