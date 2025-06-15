The Gold season 2 episode 4 spoilers: The pressure mounts

Tomorrow night on BBC One, you are going to have a chance to see The Gold season 2 episode 4 arrive — can you believe we’re at the halfway point?

Well, from the start this season we’ve been witness to a story that was largely all about “what could have been” following the events of the first season. That has allowed a lot of creative freedom, and then also the opportunity to present a story with crazy-high stakes as multiple crime organizations get involved. Things are going to be cranked up a notch moving into the next episode, mostly because you could be seeing three countries involved in an operation almost right away — which is 100% a lot.

Below, you can see the full The Gold season 2 episode 4 synopsis with some more insight on what lies ahead:

The British police join forces with the DEA to take down the international money laundering operation. In Tenerife, John Palmer has an unwelcome visitor as the pressure builds.

Of course, we tend to think that every episode from here on out is going to be exciting and high-octane … mostly because it is hard to imagine another way it plays out now. One thing that is worth remembering is that after tomorrow night’s episode, we are going to be stuck waiting for a little while to see what’s next — that’s when we will go back to the show airing on Sunday. (Yes, we know that the scheduling here can be a little bit confusing, but with a series this good, we tend to think that you ultimately find a way to watch regardless.) By the time we do get to that episode, it feels like the story is somehow going to become even more global…

