Patience season 1 episode 2 spoilers: What’s next on PBS?

After the premiere tonight on PBS, we recognize that you may be curious to learn a little bit more about Patience season 1 episode 2. All things considered, this could be the hour where people really decide if they want to keep watching! We’ve learned over the years that viewers will often give shows a couple of opportunities to hook them.

Luckily, we tend to think here that o paper, this is 100% the sort of series that should be able to get people excited and eager to keep watching. It would honestly be surprising if that didn’t happen to a certain degree.

If you have not heard too much about the series as of yet (which is understandable, given that PBS does not have some sort of huge marketing budget), we recommend that you take a look at the official synopsis below:

PATIENCE, an adaptation of the popular French series ASTRID, brings a unique and authentic perspective to the crime drama genre. The series follows Patience Evans, played by Ella Maisy Purvis (A KIND OF SPARK), a neurodivergent woman who works in the Criminal Records Office in the city of York. Patience is autistic and views the world in a unique way. When Detective Inspector Bea Metcalf, played by Laura Fraser (BREAKING BAD), recognizes her talents, she takes Patience under her wing to assist with complex criminal investigations. Together, they tackle a series of challenging cases, with Patience offering extraordinary insight that transforms the way crimes are solved.

What makes this show special potentially is that you’ve got a combination of old meets new. There are some elements in here of a classic crime drama, but with a new twist that will hopefully continue to make people incredibly eager to watch.

Based on the description of episode 2, it is going to pick up where the premiere leaves off:

Bea learns more about Patience’s difficult past, and together they uncover a trail.

