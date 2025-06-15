Stranger Things 5: David Harbour on saying goodbye

As so many out there are more than aware at this point, Stranger Things 5 is going to be the final season. With that, it has to be emotional for the cast on multiple levels.

Of course, here is where we’d remind you that for many of them, it may be emotional for different reasons. Some may lament having to say goodbye to their co-workers on set; meanwhile, others may miss their characters. When it comes to longtime cast member David Harbour, it appears to be more the former than the latter.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

In a new chat with Interview Magazine, the man behind Jim Hopper confirmed that while he loves his co-stars, he is also ready for a new chapter of his life:

“When I started I loved it so much. Buddies of mine who’d done TV shows for many years said, ‘By season three or four you’ll be running.’ And I was like, Never! I love all these guys so much’ … And then you get to a certain point where you’re like, ‘How much more story is there?’ You’re having to play a lot of the same beat, and there’s a feeling where you’re like, ‘I want to take a risk. I want to do something that people haven’t seen me do before.’ So yeah, after 10 years, it’s like, ‘Okay.’”

Personally, we tend to think that one of the unspoken challenges of being on Stranger Things is all the waiting. While the show allows you to have a lucrative career, you probably miss out on a number of opportunities due to scheduling — even when filming is not actively happening, you still have to prepare for it. For a number of reasons over the course of the show’s run, the cast and crew have experienced some long waits.

Related – Get more news now on Stranger Things, including just how the show will be wrapping things up

What are you going to miss the most about Stranger Things when season 5 is over?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







