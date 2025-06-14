Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19: Will Spencer Reid return?

After his brief appearance on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 18, is there a chance more Matthew Gray Gubler is coming in season 19?

Before we even dive too far down this particular rabbit hole, we should just state where our general feeling is on the subject: Getting Spencer Reid in 2025 is a gift. However, it is hardly an expectation. We do not tend to think that we are ever guaranteed to see more of the character, especially since Gubler is often busy doing other stuff.

At one point, it felt extremely unlikely that Reid would return given Matthew’s casting on the upcoming CBS series Einstein. Yet, that show was pushed back until next year — does that leave the door open?

In an interview with People Magazine, Aisha Tyler (who plays Tara Lewis) of course would not confirm or deny anything:

“I can’t tell you that! You tried it! … I can’t even talk to my family about what’s going on with him. I’m sworn to secrecy. I love Matthew so much.

“We also are always texting with him and, of course, we’re excited to have him back. He’s obviously somebody that the fans love very much, that we love very much, and so I think what people will feel is just all of that affection and that history. He’s family, do you know what I mean?”

Story-wise, we tend to just think that it would be nice to see what Reid has been up to; we know that he has been on a somewhat-secretive operation and that is more or less it. Given that season 19 is currently filming, let’s just hope that everyone is putting out all the stops here to keep a secret … provided that there is a secret to keep.

Do you think we are going to see Matthew Gray Gubler on Criminal Minds: Evolution season 19?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

