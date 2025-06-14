Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, June 14, 2025?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Given the events of the past week, we certainly understand those who are asking.

So, what can we actually say about it now? Let’s just go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: You are going to be stuck waiting a while longer. Based on what we’ve seen on the series over the past several years, we do not anticipate any new episodes coming out until the fall — and that means we are still very-much facing a long wait.

So is there anything that we could end up learning about in the interim? Possibly, with the biggest thing being the state of the season 51 cast. Given that there was no obvious goodbye to any cast members at the end of season 50, we’d interpret that to mean that no longtime cast member was committed to leaving at that point. Some may still choose to, or Lorne Michaels / the producers could end up making some cuts. Meanwhile, there are also some other new cast members who could be added as Featured Players. If you’ve been a part of this greater universe for a while, then you likely know a lot of what we’re talking about here already.

While we could sit here and make some big predictions for the start of season 51 already, it is very-much obvious to us that there is a lot of decisions that won’t be made for some time. At present, our general feeling is that Sabrina Carpenter is one of the top contenders, largely because SNL clearly has affection for her, she’s comfortable in the environment, and she has new music coming out.

