The Traitors US season 4: Do we know the full cast?

Following yesterday’s big cast announcement for The Traitors US season 4, one thing does feel fair to wonder — do we actually know everyone taking part in the show at this point?

The biggest reason to wonder this at present is tied to how the series managed to keep the castings of both Wes and Derrick under wraps smartly last season, which made their eventual appearance a little bit more of a welcome surprise.

Is there a chance that a repeat could happen this season? Well, we do recognize that anything is possible but at the same time, we tend to think that the short answer here is “not likely.” After all, we already have the same number of people in the cast this go-around as we did for all of last season, so the producers would need to add more and honestly, we do not think that there is a reason to do that at this given moment in time. The show already has enough people!

Since the group was first announced we do tend to think that there are some mixed reactions. While there’s a ton of excitement around people like Rob Cesternino or curiosity towards Donna Kelce, we do find ourselves wondering the following: Why aren’t there any Jersey Shore alumni? What about people who were on Love Is Blind or Too Hot to Handle? Is this a contractual issue with Netflix or Paramount shows? Obviously The Traitors is going to favor franchises like Love Island and Real Housewives who are already a part of the NBCUniversal family, but it is a rather interesting thing to wonder about.

