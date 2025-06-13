Reacher season 4 spoilers: Jay Baruchel, more join Alan Ritchson

Earlier this week, we were able to talk more about Reacher season 4 through the lens of its source material in Gone Tomorrow. Now, we can get more into the cast!

According to a new report from Deadline, Jay Baruchel is joining the Prime Video series as a series regular, and he is joined by Agnez Mo, Sydelle Noel, singer Anggun, and Kevin Corrigan. Meanwhile, Kevin Weisman, Marc Blucas, and Kathleen Robertson are all going to be recurring. Baruchel is arguably the most well-known of the new additions, but that does not immediately mean that he will have the biggest role of the new additions.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

We anticipate that more news on the Alan Ritchson series is going to be revealed over the coming months, but this does not mean that we are actually going to be seeing the show itself back at any point in the near future. After all, you do have to remember here that this is one of those shows that takes a long time to film and be edited; also, Prime Video has the Neagley spin-off, which we do personally think they are going to air first. After all, there is no real reason at this point to think that they are going to do anything different since it has already been filmed.

For now, the most important thing here is simply that the fourth season remains full of action, drama, and a little bit of humor. Basically, everything that you loved about the first few seasons and then sone. There is a chance that we could see a different side of the title character than we have before and honestly, we hope so! It helps to see some subtle evolution here from one season to the next.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Reacher right now, including more thoughts on the future

What are you the most eager to see on Reacher season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







