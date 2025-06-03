Reacher season 4 premiere date: A June 2025 update

With us now a handful of days now into June, are we close to great news coming on Reacher season 4? It goes without saying, but we absolutely want more info!

Unfortunately, this is where we do have to come in here with a rather unfortunate reminder that as of right now, the producers and/or Prime Video are keeping their cards close to the vest. Also, they have no real reason to do something different at the moment. Season 3 just premiered earlier this year, so they have no real reason to rush anything along. The spin-off starring Maria Sten as Frances Neagley is currently in production and as of right now, that remains the top priority.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to see some other TV reactions and reviews!

If we are to use The Boys franchise as a marker for what Prime Video could be doing with Reacher, then it feels fair to say the following. You are going to be seeing the spin-off next year and with that, season 4 in 2027. The Alan Ritchson series has yet to start off production and won’t until after the Neagley show ends; even when it does film and all episodes are in the can, we still have a hard time thinking that a premiere is going to be rushed. Why would it, given that the priority here has to be just making sure that they are 1) great and 2) in a place that generates good viewership?

In the end, don’t expect much news at all this month — or really in the months that follow. The one thing we’d of course love to get is some season 5 news far in advance, but there is no reason to think that is about to happen.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts now on Reacher, including more on the Neagley spin-off

What are you most eager to see on Reacher season 4 when the show does eventually come back?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







