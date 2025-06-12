Only Murders in the Building season 5 filming wraps up!

For everyone out there eager to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 premiere on Hulu, we are officially another step closer. Filming for the hit comedy’s new chapter is just about at an end!

In a new post on Instagram, star Michael Cyril Creighton (who plays Howard) shared a series of images from the season 5 wrap party alongside a number of his co-stars. We know that the cast and crew has been hard at work over the past several months, working to make this one of the best seasons yet.

So what do we take away from the show wrapping now? It’s really not that complicated — we could just be getting a chance to learn a premiere date in the near future. Fingers crossed that it will be at some point in August, mostly to give us another dose of laughs leading into the fall.

As for the story of season 5…

Well, here is your reminder that the death of Lester, beloved doorman for the Arconia, is going to be front and center here. We imagine that this story could be tied in some way to what transpired with the disappearance of “cry-cleaning king” Nicky at the end of season 4. This is a story that is very-much all about the history of New York and the relationships that were forged there over time. Some new cast members include Renee Zellweger and Christoph Waltz; we also would not be surprised in the event that we end up seeing Tea Leoni back throughout after her first appearance at the end of last season.

