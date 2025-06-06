Only Murders in the Building season 6: Early reason for hope?

Is there any chance at all that an Only Murders in the Building season 6 is going to happen? Nothing has been confirmed at Hulu and odds are, official news is still months away.

However, we do think there are some things worth noting at present. First and foremost, nobody at the streaming service has declared season 5 the final one. The series is still a hit and, perhaps most importantly, everyone does seem to be pretty happy to have their jobs. So long as that is the case, we see no real sign for concern.

Speaking about his own personal future to The Hollywood Reporter, Martin Short clearly has no inclination that he should step down:

“I’m not a believer in retirement just based on a number … It’s designed for people who don’t really like their job and then they want to relax or they’re tired or they just want to do something else. But I like my job.”

In the same interview, Short notes that some of the ideal guest stars he’d love for the show include Kristen Wiig and Bill Murray … which certainly feels like someone who is hoping for at least one more season.

From our vantage point…

We will start to worry more about the future of Only Murders in the Building after season 6, mostly because shows like this are often finite and beyond that, they tend to get far more expensive once you get past the season 6 / season 7 threshold. Could this one break the mold? Sure, and since it is so consistently enjoyable, our personal hope is that it goes on however long the trio of Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez want it to.

How many seasons of Only Murders in the Building do you want to eventually see?

