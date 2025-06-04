Only Murders in the Building season 5: Selena Gomez’s update

At this particular point, we tend to think that Only Murders in the Building season 5 is closing in on the end of production. With that, could a premiere date reveal be on the way? We are crossing our fingers for that but at the same time, it is really up to whatever Hulu wants.

In the interim, let’s just say that we’ve got some fun stuff within to make you smile — mostly thanks to star and executive producer Selena Gomez.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for even more ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING discussion!

If you head over to the actress’ Instagram now, you can see a handful of behind-the-scenes teases including not just shots of Steve Martin and Martin Short, but also a world-class dad joke courtesy of the former. You also get a glimpse of at least one notable guest star from the season.

So what is Mabel Mora’s story going to be on Only Murders in the Building season 5? Let’s just say that for now, we are beyond excited to find out. Season 4 was one of the first times she did not have a major love interest and because of that, we saw her spread her wings more. She got a new place at the West Tower and at this point, we do believe that she could continue to help lift the podcast to new heights. She has started to really move past the Bloody Mabel persona that did define her publicly for a while, and there are now so many directions her story could go.

We will at least say this from a romantic point of view — if there is someone we’d love to see Mabel with long-term, it is Theo. Just think about the chemistry we’ve seen from the two!

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on Only Murders in the Building season 5, including more premiere date hopes

What do you most want to see from Mabel moving into Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







