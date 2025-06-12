Only Murders in the Building season 5: EP offers new update

We know that at this point, the Only Murders in the Building team is hard at work finishing up season 5 in New York City. It’s not at the point yet where cameras have stopped rolling, but it should be soon — just as we should also get a premiere-date announcement in the relatively near future.

So while it may take some time before we get a ton of details, we can at least say this: We have some more hype now courtesy of Dan Fogelman!

In a new interview per Collider, the executive producer (who is also working right now on Paradise season 2) offered up the following on the new season:

“It’s really good and, as always, there’s a new guest cast coming in, players who become a role in the big season and, because of Steve and Marty and Selena and John Hoffman and the way he works, all these amazing people want to be part of the show. And it’s one thing when you just get big guest stars to come in and do something, and it’s another when they come in and kill. And it’s been really exciting watching these new actors come in who are going to make some noise with it and just absolutely be hysterical and funny and dangerous in all the right ways. That’s been something… I’m looking forward to people seeing what I’ve already gotten to see.”

Hoffman remains the day-to-day showrunner on Only Murders in the Building but at the same time, Fogelman and so many others have some involvement. We do recognize that there has to be a fear at this point that too many guest stars could hurt a show like this, but there’s clearly still a lot of confidence that the powers-that-be are going to pull things off.

