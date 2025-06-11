Mayfair Witches season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more on Mayfair Witches season 3 between now and the end of June?

Over the past few weeks, we have heard a little bit more about the greater Anne Rice universe over at AMC. However, the majority of the chatter has been tied to Interview with the Vampire and new show The Talamasca, mostly because these two series are going to be back on the air first. We are stuck waiting a little while for Alexandra Daddario and the rest of the cast to be coming back — just do not be too concerned, since it is 100% happening.

Now when it comes to when we will actually see the series back, we honestly do not anticipate it returning until either late summer or early fall next year. That is why there is little news to share this month when it comes to a premiere date, let alone production or what more could be coming in terms of the story.

Now if there is something more that we are hoping for story-wise here, it is simply this: Allowing Rowan’s story to get as crazy and stuffed full of witch mythology as possible. Mayfair Witches struggled through the first two seasons to really handle everything with Lasher in a sensible way, and we’d rather at this point them just embrace the show for all of its witchy qualities. Also, there is a chance to really make this show a slightly lighter version of the greater Rice universe. We know already that things with Interview with the Vampire are going to be dark, and that is something that is pretty darn hard to ultimately avoid.

