NCIS: Sydney season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that between now and the end of June, we are going to get an NCIS: Sydney season 3 premiere date at CBS?

We imagine that for some people out there, you may still be reeling from the very-much happy news that we are going to be getting another season of the spin-off after such a crazy start — this was originally a Paramount+ show that moved to network TV during the writers and actors’ strikes of 2023. Yet, it became a hit and from there, did well enough to stick around for season 2. Now, it is moving to the fall for the first time!

To be a little bit more specific here, the new season of the Sydney show is poised to air on Tuesdays at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time, where it will be after both the flagship NCIS as well as the Origins prequel. Sometimes, airing later in the night can prove to be a bad thing; yet, we’re not too worried here since the two former shows should help it tremendously. Don’t be surprised if this is the longest season on record, and if there are some opportunities to take some bigger risks and show off more creative swings.

If there is a major thing we are still waiting for, it is a specific premiere date. Are we going to see the series back in late September or early October? That feels like a likely scenario, and we expect to have more news on that either by the end of this month or in early July. There is little reason for CBS to wait longer than this when promoting the shows further should be the ultimate goal.

