One Piece season 2 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a One Piece season 2 premiere date between now and the end of June?

Given the recent showcase of the anime / manga adaptation over at Netflix’s Tudum event, it is hard to blame anyone who wants some more news on the series soon. The good news is that filming is very-much done. The bad news, however, is that we are going to be waiting a good while still to see it.

By all current accounts, it does not appear as though we will see One Piece back until 2026 and while that may be a bummer in so many ways, it also makes sense. After all, consider just all the other programming that the streaming service has! Not only do that have Wednesday in August, but also the final season of Squid Game close to the end of the year! The winter 2026 window is actually one that needs a big hit like this to help buoy it, and we do think that the powers-that-be will market the show hard around that time.

Based on what we have seen and heard so far, it also does seem as though there is a lot to market. This season has a number of notable additions, including an array of characters iconic to the source material. The size and scale will be greater than ever before, and we just have to hope that a lot of the positive lessons learned from season 1 carry over.

For now, our general sentiment is that we are probably going to get a proper premiere-date reveal this fall. If that happens, 100% there will be reasons to celebrate.

