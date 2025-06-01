One Piece season 2 spoilers: Mikaela Hoover to voice Chopper

We know that the bad news when it comes to One Piece season 2 is that we are going to be waiting a while to see it. Based on what we know at present, the plan is for the manga / anime adaptation to arrive on Netflix at some point next year.

Now that we’ve said that, why not go ahead and share some more casting news? We’ve obviously heard about a number of actors (including Sendhil Ramamurthy and Katey Sagal) who are going to be appearing on-screen moving forward; now, we’ve got news when it comes to a different sort of role.

While at Tudum, the powers-that-be confirmed that Mikaela Hoover is poised to voice fan-favorite character Chopper, who will be a future member of the Straw Hat Pirates. Hoover is also doing facial capture for the character in addition to supplying the voice; if you head over to the link here, you can see them in action in some footage seemingly created just for the big event.

What we love about the presentation of Chopper here is that on the surface, it feels once more like the entire team really understands what made the One Piece character so memorable. There are a lot of nods to where the story began but at the same time, a sprinkle of originality thrown in here! The second season has a high bar to clear and yet, we get the sense that there is a real effort to expand the world and give us all sorts of great stuff.

Consider the Tudum reveals for this show a mere foundation; more than likely, some more substantial details of the story will be revealed when we get around to the fall.

