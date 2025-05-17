One Piece season 2 premiere date: A May 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a One Piece season 2 premiere date between now and the end of May? There is certainly a chance more news surfaces, but does that equal a sure thing? Far from it.

The first thing that we should note here is quite simple: Even if we do hear something more about a season 2 for the adaptation this month, it is not going to be a premiere date. The best-case scenario there is that we get some more casting news or a teaser. Even though filming has been done for the next season for a little while, this is one of those shows that has an incredibly-long post-production period to get through. That means that if you do want to see something more here, you are going to have to utilize a certain measure of patience.

As of right now, it is our hope that One Piece returns at the start of the new year and with that, we get thrown right back into the world you’ve come to know and love. Season 2 could be bigger than the first go-around, especially since the producers know more of what works. There are a handful of new characters including Smoker and Dr. Kureha, and we tend to think that all of the established regulars are going to have a whole lot more to do.

Our general sentiment is that as of right now, we could end up getting more of a proper season 2 premiere date by the time we get to the fall. Netflix benefits from having a pretty extensive promotional period here, whether it be to reengage people who loved the first season or convince some others to check out the show for the first time. That does give them plenty of time to check out season 1 in advance!

What do you most want to see moving into One Piece season 2, no matter when it airs?

