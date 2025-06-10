Is Power: Legacy coming with Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey Jr.?

Following the end of Power Book IV: Force at Starz, are we going to be getting some of the original band back together in a new way?

Well, let’s start here by diving further into the rumors from the past year-plus. At the end of Power Book II: Ghost’s final season, we saw Tariq St. Patrick getting a phone call from an unknown caller. The speculation at the time was that it could be Tommy Egan. Meanwhile, we know that Force is entering its final season, and we’ve also known for a while that Joseph Sikora seemed to be interested in continuing to play his iconic role.

This is where we get to some of the good news now. According to a new report coming in now from Deadline, Sikora and Rainey could be starring in a new show tentatively called Power: Legacy. This is a project being developed by longtime series veteran Gary Lennon as well as Kendra Chapman from Force. There is a writers’ room expected to be ordered for this project in the relatively near future.

The same Deadline report also does note that development is progressing nicely on Power: Origins, the follow-up in some ways to Raising Kanan that is being developed by its boss in Sascha Penn. A greenlight is looking good for the show, but it is not currently confirmed. Our general hope here is that Kanan will be a part of the show in some form eventually, as will Breeze — especially since he has now been introduced on the other prequel and is essential to furthering along this narrative.

While you wait for some more official news, remember now that Force is currently slated to premiere on Starz this fall. Meanwhile, the fifth and final season of Raising Kanan is seemingly going to air at some point in 2026.

