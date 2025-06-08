Power Book IV: Force season 3 premiere date: June update

With us now into the month of June, is there a chance we are going to hear more about a Power Book IV: Force season 3?

At this point, it probably goes without saying that we are more than eager to get at least something more on the future of the Starz drama. Just consider how long it’s been since the second season aired! Sure, production on the Joseph Sikora series has been wrapped for a while now, but it feels like the network is committed to making us wait until fall.

Even with that being said, isn’t there at least still a chance that we’re going to get some premiere-date news this month? For the time being, we will say that there is at least a chance, and that in itself is worthy of a little bit of excitement. Typically networks release premiere dates two or three months before a show comes out so if we do not hear anything more about Force this month, there is a chance that this starts to change moving into July.

As for what the story for Force season 3 is going to be, we tend to think that a lot of it will be tied to the situation Miguel put Tommy in at the end of last season regarding Mireya. He will have to figure that out and then from there, also determine what comes next for his entire empire. So much of the story at this point is themed around the idea that he is meant to build this empire in Chicago … but could he really stay there? Given that this is the final season, it does actually feel as though there are a lot of possibilities out there.

What are you the most eager to see at this point entering Power Book IV: Force season 3, no matter when it airs?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep come back for some other updates.

