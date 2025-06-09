IT: Welcome to Derry premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to learn more about IT: Welcome to Derry between now and the end of this month? Without a doubt, this is one of the most-anticipated shows of the season, and for good reason! It is not only a continuation of a popular franchise but beyond just that, it is airing on HBO! This is a network who we do think are going to do whatever they can to try and make things as good as humanly possible. Quality matters there, and we do have a good feeling that this is going to be awesome.

So, is a premiere date for the show imminent? We would love that and yet, it feels unlikely for a couple of reasons.

For starters, remember that IT: Welcome to Derry is a horror drama. Why would you want the show on the air before October? It feels perfect that you use the Halloween season to promote the show further. Also, HBO may have some other priorities moving forward. First and foremost, they have The Gilded Age in the near future and beyond just that, they have the Mark Ruffalo series Task shortly after that (at least so we think).

Our general feeling at present is that a little bit later this summer, more news on the series is going to be revealed — June just feels too early. There’s still a lot of time! The biggest thing that we can leave you with is the official synopsis for the series, if you have not seen it already:

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

What do you most want to see moving into IT: Welcome to Derry when it airs?

