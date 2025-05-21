IT: Welcome to Derry teaser released; premiere date hopes

For those who are not currently aware for whatever reason, you are going to see IT: Welcome to Derry on HBO later this year. Is there a better way for us to narrow that down?

Well, for the time being, let’s just say that the premium-cable network has approximated this further. To be specific, the horror entry is going to be back this fall. That means that there is something more specific to look forward to, and we are certainly hoping for the October range. Just think about it like this — if you are the folks at the aforementioned network, shouldn’t you want to put this show back before Halloween? Anything else would be truly insane.

Want to learn a little bit more about what lies ahead? We wish that the IT: Welcome to Derry logline gave a little more away, but it also lays more groundwork for what more is coming:

Set in the world of Stephen King’s “IT” universe, IT: WELCOME TO DERRY is based on King’s “IT” novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films “IT” and “IT Chapter Two.”

To go along with all of this, we also suggest that you head over to the link here now to see another preview for what is to come. This is one that does not necessarily give us a great sense of the full plot but at the same time, it sets the stage for the time period and the atmosphere. Also, you’ve got that little glimpse of Pennywise at the very end here — what more could you really want? For now, we do tend to think that is a legitimate question worth asking.

Rest assured that come the end of the summer, we tend to think that more info about Welcome to Derry will be out. There is no reason to keep us waiting longer!

