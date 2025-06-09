Matlock season 2 spoilers: Matty, Edwin conflict ahead?

We recognize fully that Matlock season 2 is going to have a number of different stories to tell — could a big one be about Matty’s marriage? For the time being, it does appear as though the odds of that are reasonably high.

To kick things off here, let’s just issue a reminder that at this point, Edwin seems to be okay with Kathy Bates’ character starting to back away from her job. We recognize that we are at a point here where it seems like there could be some justice coming over what happened to their daughter; yet, a lot of that is going to be up to Olympia. In general, though, this story really represents more than anything how far you are willing to go for the sake of revenge — and what you are willing to sacrifice.

So is Matty’s desire to keep getting answers going to put a major dent in her marriage? There’s at least a chance of that, as showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman teased to TVLine recently:

“I mean, it’s a 50-year marriage, right? So they have to figure it out, and that’s what I’m interested in.

“But, how do you solve something in a long-term marriage when you say, ‘I want X and I want Y’ and they definitely don’t want X? Like, what happens? … It’s the same thing as in a legal case when you get to a negotiable and you’re each non-negotiable. You still have to negotiate. So I’m interested in seeing how they get through that and what it leads to.”

Our general feeling here is that by the end of the season, we do think the two could have more things figured out. In general, though, we have a hard time imagining that anyone out there would want the two to split. The story is more a reminder that conflict can come about at any age and really, you just have to prepare for that.

