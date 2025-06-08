Ginny & Georgia season 4: When will filming begin?

For those out there who are eager to see Ginny & Georgia season 4 arrive on Netflix, we do have a little bit of good news to share. After all, it appears as though the cameras are going to be rolling on the series again before too long.

So just how are we talking here? Well, think in terms of a matter of months! Speaking in a new interview with Collider, actress Brianne Howey (who plays Georgia) noted that the plan here is for the cast and crew to start shooting later this year. The writers’ room first opened months ago, and that does make us feel that creatively, everyone involved is in a pretty good place. All of this does also leave open the possibility that season 4 could premiere next year, which we think is especially important given that there have been some long breaks between seasons in the past.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get other TV reactions and reviews!

In the same interview, Howey also noted how much of a luxury it was to know in advance of season 3 that Ginny & Georgia would be coming back for more:

“It’s such a privilege, and it’s not a situation I’ve ever been in before. It was so thrilling. You can almost relax a little bit in knowing we have more story to tell. You get to trust the process a little bit more because you know what certain payoffs are going to be.”

Now, we certainly know that Georgia already has a great story set up for season 4 in the form of a surprise pregnancy. What does this mean long-term? Well, for starters, we need to learn about the baby’s father … and that then leads into a dozen or so other incredibly-interesting things.

Related – Be sure to get some more discussion now on Ginny & Georgia, including what Howey would want to see for season 4

What do you most want to see moving into Ginny & Georgia season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







