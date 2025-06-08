The Gold season 2 episode 2 air date, what lies ahead

Following the big The Gold season 2 premiere today on BBC One, doesn’t it make sense to want so much more? Well, that is precisely what we are here to spotlight further now! This is a show still looking to bring a lot of drama and intensity to the table … of course with the grounding of what actually happened in the rear-view mirror.

Solely on the basis of the fact that the series is continuing following the events of season 1, we’re looking more at “inspiration” as the basis rather than diehard facts. That is something to keep in mind moving forward — with also an eye to the simple fact that we’re meant to have a really great time throughout.

Before we dive too much further here, let’s just set things up further with the season 2 synopsis:

Following the conviction of some of those involved in the theft and handling of the Brink’s-Mat gold, the police realised that they had only ever been on the trail of half of the Brink’s-Mat gold. Series two is inspired by some of the theories around what happened to the other half. As the police investigation continues, it becomes a tense, high-stakes journey into international money laundering and organised crime. The Brink’s-Mat Task Force embark on a series of dramatic manhunts as they desperately try to solve the longest and most expensive investigation in the history of the Metropolitan Police.

Now, a few more specifics…

The Gold season 2 episode 2 is going to arrive on the aforementioned network on Tuesday, meaning that there won’t be too much of a break between stories. The synopsis below works to set the stage further:

The proceeds from the stolen Brink’s-Mat gold are laundered through growing international criminal networks. The police pick up the trail as their investigation spreads overseas.

What do you most want to see moving into The Gold season 2 episode 2 when it airs?

