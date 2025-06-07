Fire Country season 4: Max Thieriot on possible death

Is there a chance that tragedy will strike at some point on Fire Country season 4 in the early going? There is a case to be made for it. Not only that, but there is an equal case to be made that Bode is about to lose his father Vince.

After all take a moment here to remember the headlines that Billy Burke is set to be departing the CBS series as a regular cast member; that has yet to be confirmed, but we also can’t ignore it. For Bode, losing his father would be shattering; it would also alter the fabric of the entire series, plus put Sharon on a really difficult path as she has to look towards what more she wants in her personal life.

Of course, star and co-creator Max Thieriot could hardly give away every detail on season 4 in a recent interview with TVLine. However, he did speak to a hypothetical situation in which Bode does lose his father:

“Bode has obviously gone through a lot of hardship in his life … and it seems like every time he feels like he’s coming out the other side, something happens. So I worry what [Vince’s death] would to do him, and how poorly he would respond.

“We know [Bode has] made leaps and bounds as far as the person he is after being incarcerated, but has he come fare enough to deal with something like that or not…? It’s heavy.”

To add to all of this, you also need to remember that per all accounts, Stephanie Arcila is also departing as Gabriela. Sure, Bode has a lot of other people he can depend on in his life, but this is a number of people to lose and all at one time.

