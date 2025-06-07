Ginny & Georgia season 4: What could be next for Georgia?

Following the third season of Ginny & Georgia on Netflix, it feels fair to say that quite a bit has changed for both of the title characters.

For Georgia in particular, though, just consider the following: At the start of season 3, she found herself arrested and facing trial. Not only is she in a better place after all of that ordeal, she’s also pregnant! There is a mystery as to who could be the father, but that is something that we do not necessarily expect the series to answer immediately in the premiere. (We do, however, imagine it will be cleared up by the halfway point of the season.)

So what does Brianne Howey want to see for her character moving forward? Filming has yet to begin, but she did lay the groundwork for The Hollywood Reporter as to what would be ideal:

I’m hoping that Georgia is a phoenix rising from the ashes. I hope she continues to be the resilient woman that we’ve seen. I want her to continue working on her relationship with her children. I think we’re so close and we have made progress, but there’s so much more room for improvement, and it will continue to be slow. But I’m hoping Georgia continues to stay self-aware, trying to be as honest as possible, but you can’t teach this dog too many new tricks, I think. I also would like to learn more about Georgia’s family and see more of these generational cycles that she’s been breaking. And I want Ginny and Austin to thrive and find happiness and not resent each other for these decisions at the end of season three.

We do think that each season of Ginny & Georgia is meant to be different from the last in an array of different ways. By virtue of that, we are prepared for a slightly different look and feel — even if we are seeing a story that is somewhat similar tonally.

