NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: A June 2025 update

We are lucky enough at this point to know that NCIS: Tony & Ziva is going to be premiering at some point this fall. With that, are we getting more details in the relatively near future? We would obviously love that but at the same time, we are in a world here where very few things on the subject are guaranteed.

So what more can we actually say right now? Well, we do tend to think that the next couple of months are going to be big for the Michael Weatherly – Cote de Pablo show, and for good reason. One of the whole reasons Paramount+ decided to order the show was its potential to be a global hit given the popularity of the brand. With that in mind, we anticipate a particularly global promotion. There could be more previews, behind the scenes clips, and of course plenty of featurettes.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get further TV reactions and reviews!

As for when the show will actually come out, we tend to think that it could be at some point in September, either right before or right after the main NCIS returns for season 23. There is no real reason for any announcement to be made this month, but we would be surprised if by the end of July, there is not much definite out there. The same actually goes for the main show, as well.

One other thing to remember here as we get closer to the Tony & Ziva premiere is that there is no guarantee that this will be a one-season show. Our feeling is that if the viewership and reception is strong enough, more could come about — though we have plenty of time to discuss it further.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts on NCIS: Tony & Ziva, including the latest when it comes to a trailer

What are you most hoping to see on NCIS: Tony & Ziva when the show premieres?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







